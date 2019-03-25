Paws To Celebrate for Sioux Falls Humane Society

From one dog OR cat to another their 'forever home' story is one of joy. For both them and their new family.

Their celebration is why we bring you Paws To Celebrate Saturday, April 27th at Sioux Falls Convention Center.

The Sioux Falls Humane Society is wagging their tails for this annual event to show off dozens of live and silent auction items that will raise money to support the care and treatment for the animals looking for forever homes.

As part of the sit-down-dinner evening you can give the animals there second chance by purchasing a ticket to Paws To Celebrate at S F HUMANE SOCIETY DOT COM.

Tickets are on sale now.