Paw Patrol Live Returns to Brookings!

The heroic pups are back! PAW Patrol Live ! “The Great Pirate Adventure" will be sailing into Brookings this summer! Three shows are lined up at the Swiftel Center on August 10 and 11th. According to the Brookings Register, Tickets for all three performances – 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11 – start at $20 go on sale this Friday, March 29, and can be purchased at the Swiftel Center ticket office, by phone 800-745-3000 and online at Ticketmaster.com . VIP tickets are also available.

The live show includes two acts and an intermission so about an hour and a half long. The performance is interactive, encouraging audiences to learn pirate catchphrases, dance like a pirate and help the pups follow the treasure map and solve picture puzzles during their mission.

"PAW Patrol," an animated preschool series on Nick Jr., features six rescue dogs led by a boy named Ryder.