PAW Patrol Live Returning To Sioux Falls

PAW Patrol is on a roll with its hit live tour and they are coming back to Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls from Saturday, January 11 - Sunday, January 12!

Come roll with the PAW Patrol as everybody’s favorite heroic pups race to the rescue on the day of the Great Adventure Bay Race. When Mayor Goodway goes missing, Chase, Marshall, Skye and the rest of the PAW Patrol will need to team up with Ryder to save Adventure Bay’s mayor and stop Foggy Bottom’s Mayor Humdinger from winning the race.

Show dates are Saturday, January 11 from 10:00 am & 2:00 pm and Sunday, January 12 from 10:00 am & 2:00 pm.

Ticket prices are $27 to $117 each. Online Presale Dates are Tuesday, August 13 at 10:00 am and Thursday, August 15 at 10:00 am. The PRESALE CODE: VMAIL