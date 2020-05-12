PAve To Open Wednesday With Restrictions

Almost two months ago, PAve temporarily suspended its operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Sioux Falls. Starting Wednesday, May 13th, the nightlife hot-spot in the downtown area will open its doors again to the public.

Before you start to cut footloose on the dance floor, you might want to keep your dancing shoes in the closet for a little while longer.

In a Facebook post, PAve shared the exciting news about its re-opening. However, there will be temporary restrictions implemented at the local establishment.

PAve explains in the post, "Some of those changes are all tables being spaced 6ft apart from each other, modified menu, and no dance floor." The purpose of these modified changes is to comply with the current recommendations from the City of Sioux Falls and the CDC's guidelines. PAve will release further information as opening day approaches.

In the middle of March, PAve made the difficult decision to close its doors for 14 days. PAve representatives came to this conclusion at the time in order to properly respond to the CDC's quarantine recommendation and social distancing practices during the COVID-19 outbreak. PAve's reasoning behind this tough decision came from a place of love.



"We love our community. We love our customers. And most of all, we love our staff, our families, and Sioux Falls. So because we love you, we want to do our part in helping everyone stay as safe and healthy as possible," states PAve in a previous Facebook post.