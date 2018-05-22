Minnesota Wild have Hired Paul Fenton as their New GM

The Minnesota Wild are looking to get over the hump and bring a Stanley Cup to Minnesota and to do so they felt like they needed a change with their GM.

So, they decided not to renew the contract of Chuck Fletcher and look for a new GM.

They now believe they have found their guy.

The Minnesota Wild announced that they have hired Paul Fenton as their GM and will make all hockey decisions for the organization.

Fenton comes over from Nashville where he has been with the Predators since they were an expansion team.

He is considered one of best executives in the NHL and has been up for GM jobs over the years and actually declined multiple offers in the past while he searched for the perfect opportunity.

Fenton believed this was the right spot, the Wild organization feels like Fenton is the right fit and Wild fans are hoping that continuity results in a Stanley Cup championship.