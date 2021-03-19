Party On South Dakota!

For most of us, the notion of going to a party is a distant memory, thanks to COVID-19.

But when all of those pandemic-related restrictions are lifted, South Dakota will once again be one of the states leading the way when it comes to having a good time.

A new list from BestLife has deemed the Mount Rushmore State as the fifth hardest partying place in America, based on a number of different factors.

To start, they went to Business Insider, who examined numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau to see which states had the most bars per capita. South Dakota checked with a whopping 37.5, which is the fourth-most in the nation behind North Dakota (51.9), Montana (50.6), and Wisconsin (47.4).

Next, they needed to determine exactly how much alcohol was being consumed at those bars and at other places throughout each state. Data from Statista filled in the blanks and found the Mount Rushmore State 24th out of 50 states with 2.37 gallons.

The final alcohol-related metric is the percentage of a state's population that struggles with 'excessive' or 'binge' drinking, which is defined by America’s Health Rankings as four or more drinks for women and five or more drinks for men in a day. This proved to be a problem spot for 22.6 percent of South Dakotans, which is fourth behind Wisconsin (23.6%), North Dakota (23.3%), and Montana (22.7%).

The other substance they looked at was marijuana.

South Dakota's 18,890 cannabis users per capita is the 14th most in America.

AMERICA'S HARDEST PARTYING STATES (BestLife)

Wisconsin North Dakota Montana Wyoming South Dakota Iowa Ohio Pennsylvania Vermont Rhode Island

Wisconsin's top ranking isn't a big surprise, considering a recent BroBible list of the top ten drunkest cities in America had seven entries from the Badger State.