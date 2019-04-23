Party for the Planet and You Too, at Great Plains Zoo!

The Great Plains Zoo has been, and always will be, about combining fun and educational experiences together. This weekend's Party for the Planet is no exception. This event celebrates Earth Day with activities that entertain and inform us about environmental issues, endangered species, conservation, recycling and more.

Party for the Planet is going on this Saturday, April 27th from 1 to 4 PM and it's free with paid zoo admission. There will be crafts and games, family-friendly vendors and exhibits, and, a special Bookworm Reading program about the black-footed ferret (you'll be meeting a ferret up-close after the storytime).

Of course, there will be Creature Feature animal encounters with some of the zoo's most popular furry, feathered and fun ambassadors, not to mention Zookeeper Chats at some of the most interesting animal exhibits (Amur tigers, Brown Bears, African Wild Dogs, Penguins, and Snow Monkeys) .

Don't miss the Delbridge Museum of Natural History while you're at the zoo. Grab a snack at the cafe and a souvenir of your visit in the unique zoo gift shop.

For more information see the Great Plains Zoo online , on Facebook , or call 605-367-7003.