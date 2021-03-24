Party Band ‘Hairball’ is Coming Back to the Sioux Empire Fair

Hairball certainly puts on quite a show. And we really need a few great shows to get us back into live music in 2021. Hairball is coming back to the Sioux Empire Fair!

Hairball

Hairball will perform on Sunday, August 8 at 8:00 P.M. And here's the cool part: The show is FREE with paid fair admission on the Main Stage. Admission to the fair is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 - 12, and free for children ages 5 and under. VIP area tickets are $20 per person per day and will be on sale Wednesday, July 7th at the Sioux Empire Fair Box Office

Hairball is a Rock & Roll experience you won't soon forget. Vocalists Joe and Kris lead the band through a mind-blowing and drop-dead accurate homage to some of the biggest arena acts in the world. Van Halen, Kiss, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey, and Aerosmith are but a few of the acts fans will see brought to life.

These Rock & Roll soldiers pride themselves on nailing some of the most memorable licks and chops of all time while adding their own style and flair that they've cultivated over decades of tireless performing. This isn’t a side job. These guys eat, sleep and breathe Rock & Roll!

The Sioux Empire Fair is scheduled for August 5 - 14, 2021 at the W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls. Need more information? Check out the Sioux Empire Fair website for more.