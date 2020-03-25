Participate in South Dakota COVID-19 Community Impact Survey

The South Dakota COVID-19 Community Impact Project Team is asking for help from all South Dakotans in trying to gauge how individuals and families are being affected by and reacting to this pandemic.

This project is being led by public health and healthcare professionals in the joint USD-SDSU Master of Public Health program and USD's School of Medicine and Department of Psychology.

The information gathered from this survey will help the Community Impact Project Team share public health messages and respond to communities.

To that end, they are asking that everyone 18 years of age and over, take the survey. It only takes about 10 minutes and is invaluable to these professionals trying to help us all weather the storm of this pandemic.

You may have seen a number of the questions already if you have recently visited your doctor's office, as they are attempting to determine the emotional status of all South Dakotans during this time.

So, if you can, please participate by taking the Community Impact Survey.

Source: USD/SDSU Master of Public Health program Community Impact Survey

