Part of I-229 to Close for Construction

If you travel Interstate 229 in Sioux Falls in the evening or early morning hours, you're going to need to find an alternate route this week.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation says beginning tonight (August 24), I-229 will be closed between the Cliff Avenue and 10th Street exits in Sioux Falls for continued construction on the 26th Street bridge.

The scheduled closures:

Northbound I-229 will be closed Monday, August 24, and Tuesday, August 25, from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM

Southbound I-229 will be closed Wednesday, August 26, and Thursday, August 27, from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM

Construction crews will be removing the existing bridge deck over the driving lanes of I-229 on the 26th Street bridge. Traffic will be diverted off I-229 at the Cliff Avenue and 10th Street exits.

The bridge exit is part of the $36.5 million project that is expected to be completed November 13.