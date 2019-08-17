Parkston South Dakota Mourns

Sometimes you wake up and your heart just hurts. This morning is like that. Yesterday, I didn't know what to say on the air, so I didn't. Today I'm not sure what to write, but I will.

I heard the news on Friday morning of a tragic event that happened just outside the small South Dakota town called Parkston. [Accident site is not that pictured above] It's little more than a one hour drive to the town but the news has reverberated out of there like a loud speaker.

According to KSFY news there was a accident, along a back road that had left one young girl gone too soon and others hurting.

As the loss of a teenage girl ripples through the Parkston area, the community is taking care of their own. Pastor Tammy Craker of the Salem Lutheran Church in Parkston joined school staff with the heavy task of telling students who were at practice at school.

"Their world is built around those friends that they have," Craker said. "Especially in a small community like this. Life is hard but there is hope in the end."

Two of the passengers, a 15-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy, were flown to a Sioux Falls hospital. A 16-year-old boy was taken to a Parkston hospital.

The name of the teenage girl who died in the crash has not been released, pending notification of relatives.

Little is known about the actual accident. That's not important now. What is important are the families affected. And we all know when it comes to small towns like Parkston, South Dakota everyone is connected and 'family.' That said, many will feel the loss.

Our prayers go out. As a parent and now, grand parent I am reminded again and again that life indeed is precious. And fragile. Parkston, South Dakota, Our hearts go out. Our prayers go out to you and your community.