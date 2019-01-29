Parker Schools Announce Closure With Talking Hot Dog Video

Lots of schools around the area are closing early today or not opening at all due to the ridiculous wind chills. But only one school had that announcement made by Mr. Hot Dog.

The Parker School District posted a video of a talking hot dog, appropriately named Mr. Hot Dog, announcing the early dismissal of classes today and closure of school tomorrow January 30.

Mr. Hot Dog recounts a conversation with Parker superintendent Dr. Donavan G. DeBoer in which he says: "Hey, Dr. DeBoer. It's way too cold outside. I'm a hot dog. I need some heat. I'm not a cold dog. I'm not a corn dog. I'm a hot dog. You cannot have school. It's too cold outside."

Mr. Hot Dog also tells students to enjoy some time watching Netflix but chides them to not play a particular video game.

"No Fortnite," he said.

Lots of other schools are going to be closed today and tomorrow. Here's the current list of schools in our listening area .