Parker Fifth Grader Wins South Dakota Poster Contest

Mara Mohr, a fifth grade student at Parker Elementary School, is the winner of the 2019 South Dakota Arbor Day Poster Contest. Mara Mohr’s poster was chosen out of 817 entries from fifth graders all over the state.

Mohr’s first place poster was selected for its interpretation of the contest theme "Trees Are Terrific From Acorn to Oak!” Mohr has received a $125 cash prize, a certificate of achievement and her poster will be featured on the South Dakota Department of Agriculture’s Resource Conservation and Forestry Division’s (RCF) poster contest promotional flyer.

Mohr’s teacher, Katie Juhnke, will receive $175 for the purchase of educational supplies.

Joselyn Pearson of Beadle Elementary School in Yankton was selected as the second place winner. Pearson receives a $100 cash prize and a certificate of achievement.

The third place winner, Carter Fanning of Miller Elementary School in Miller, will receive a certificate and a $75 cash prize. View the winning posters online.