Parked Cars Smashed by Impaired Sioux Falls Teen

It was a young driver who made quite a miscalculation and multiple vehicles including his own paid the price.

Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says the crash occurred around 11:50 PM Tuesday night in the area of 31st Street and Grange Avenue.

“He was going south on Grange all four of the vehicles were parked facing north on Grange. He went across traffic and hit the driver’s front quarter on all four vehicles.”

Police also discovered some marijuana and prescription pills in the suspect’s car, but no alcohol was present. The sixteen-year old driver was arrested for Driving While Impaired and possession of a controlled substance (marijuana). Once in custody, the suspect was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center then subsequently released to his parent.

The 2006 GMC Envoy the teen was driving along with the other vehicles involved could not be driven from the scene. An immediate damage estimate was not available.