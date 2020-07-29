Parasite Illness Prompts Bag Salad Recall In SD, MN, & IA

You will want to check your refrigerator for Fresh Express salad products. There has been an illness outbreak linked to various products containing iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, and carrot ingredients.

The FDA points to a Cyclospora outbreak causing illness in around 650 people in many states including South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa. Cyclospora Cayetanensis is a one-celled parasite that causes cyclospora infection.

According to the CDC “products were sold in many states under either the brand name Fresh Express or the store brand labels ALDI Little Salad Bar, Giant Eagle, Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco Signature Farms, ShopRite Wholesome Pantry, and Walmart Marketside.”

Fresh Express stated that: “Out of an abundance of caution, we have issued a voluntary recall of both branded and private label salad products that were produced at the Streamwood facility and contain those ingredients. The recalled products are clearly marked with the letter “Z” at the beginning of the Product Code, which is located on the upper right-hand corner of the front of the package. Those products containing iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, and/or carrots AND displaying the Product Code Z178, or a lower “Z” number, are recalled.”

States involved with the recall include Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Consumers who may have a recalled salad should discard it immediately and not eat it. Consumers with questions, or to obtain refunds, may fill out the contact form.