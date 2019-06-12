Pampers Plans to Install 5,000 Changing Tables in Men’s Bathrooms

A recent study was conducted and it showed that 90% of dads say that they have gone into a public restroom that didn't have a baby changing table. Well, Pampers took notice and now they are partnering with Koala Kare to provide 5,000 more of them across the U.S. and Canada.

According to KTUU , the changing tables will be installed in men's restrooms in high-need public locations, such as parks, community centers and libraries in major cities. The first 500 of the tables are expected to be installed in the coming weeks, with the rest arriving over the next two years.

The advertising campaign is called #LoveTheChange. R&B singer John Legend, who is a father of two and Pampers spokesperson, will be featured in an upcoming commercial. Legend said in a statement, "Spending time out and about with my kids is one of the greatest joys in my life, but it's frustrating when I am out with Miles and the men's restroom doesn't have a baby changing table."

Source: KTUU.com