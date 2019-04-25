Palisades State Park Expanding

Just a short drive northeast of Sioux Falls you will find a hidden gem. Tucked back along the river is Palisades State Park with a Sioux Quartzite background, 50 foot vertical cliffs, the slow moving stream of Split Rock Creek and camping.

And now Palisades State Park is about to get a little bigger.

KSFY TV has reported that the park will add more than 267 additional acres. Jeff Van Meeteren with South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks says although small Palisades sees almost 100,000 visitors each year.

The existing Palisades State Park encompasses 167 acres. But a vigorous plan is in place that will add more than 267 additional acres to the park.

The South Dakota Parks and Wildlife Foundation has been buying adjacent land to the park and then gifting it to the state specifically to be used to expand Palisades.