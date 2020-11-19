Palisades Bridge Closed to Most Vehicles

A historic bridge in Minnehaha County is going to be closing to most vehicles.

The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish, and Parks announced that the 1908 bridge that spans Split Rock Creek inside Palisades State park has had its gross vehicle weight limit reduced to three tons. This limitation will mean that normal sized passenger vehicles and trucks will no longer be able to use the bridge.

“The Department of Game, Fish, and Parks (GFP) will put vehicle size restrictions in place, effective immediately,” said district park supervisor, Luke Dreckman in a press release. “This is very unfortunate news, but the decision was made with public safety in mind.”

Motorcycle, UTVs, and ATVs as well as similarly sized vehicles will still be able to use the bridge. Barriers will leave 66-inch gaps for only vehicles of that size to fit through. There is a parking area on the other side of the creek near a picnic area that people often will use as a beach and float in tubes.

We visited Palisades State Park last summer with my kids and that bridge is a fantastic blast from the past. We did not drive over it, we walked across to explore the other side of the park.

If you're a fan of rock climbing on that side you'll have to hump your gear a bit farther or bring a smaller vehicle to get there.