Two women were arrested on Wednesday after they were found to be in possession of a pair of stolen guns taken in a high profile break-in just over two weeks ago.

19-year-old Autumn Lisette Leon and 18-year-old Donarie Nunez of Sioux Falls were taken into custody after an early morning incident at a gas station near 6th Street and West Avenue. A person pointing a gun was reported to the police and when they arrived one person in the car ran away while Leon and Nunez stayed in the vehicle.

The guns found in the vehicle matched the description of two guns reported stolen from Fleet Farm early on June 1 after a peaceful protest of the killing of George Floyd turned violent at the Empire Mall.

Leon and Nunez were charged with possession of marijuana and possession of property. Police are unsure of whether or not the two women were involved in the theft at Fleet Farm or if they just ended up with the guns.

Stealing is stupid and obviously criminal. But stealing guns from a Federal Firearms Licensee is extra stupid. When if you do that you not only get the local cops on your case, now federal ATF agents will also join the fray, often offering a reward for information leading to arrest. Just a few days ago, the ATF and National Shooting Sports Foundation offered up a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of people connected with the burglary of a pawn shop in Mitchell.

The only thing dumber to rob would be a bank.