Pair of Players Come Up Huge for Sioux Falls Skyforce in Sunday Win

A Sioux Falls Skyforce run at the right time turned the game in their favor to vanquish the Oklahoma City Blue 119-107 at the Sanford Pentagon on Sunday.

Late in the fourth quarter, Sioux Falls (18-10) scored 11 straight in a 16-2 run that broke open a close game. Skyforce Head Coach Nevada Smith credits the team for being aggressive during the surge.

“I thought we played a little quicker especially in the fourth quarter and guys made plays. We stepped up and executed late in the shot clock and after timeouts. It was a great effort from a team perspective. Multiple guys had big games, but it was a group effort all around.”

Skyforce Guard Charles Cooke says a wrinkle on defense made the Blue uncomfortable during the later stage.

“It was a small adjustment by having our help guy apply pressure to the rim off his man and we would then scatter. All our guys are interchangeable and can guard different positions. We then forced them to take threes late, but we play personnel as well.

Cooke and Emanuel Terry each scored 31 points to lead Sioux Falls. Duncan Robinson added 19 and Rodney Purvis put in 12 off the bench.

Oklahoma City (20-7) had a balanced scoring attack which was led by forward K.J. McDaniels with 21 which was among 7 members of the Blue to score at least 12.

Sioux Falls remains at home to meet the Iowa Wolves on Wednesday. Oklahoma City plays on Tuesday at home against Rio Grande Valley.