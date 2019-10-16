Paint the Plow Exhibit is This Weekend

Several kids from area schools are showing off their artistic side this weekend in a more unconventional way. A city snowplow.

This Saturday, October 19 marks the 10th Annual Paint the Plow event where 18 different schools have submitted an entry. The snowplows are provided by the City of Sioux Falls to a school where students have free reign on how to decorate it.

This year 18 schools and organizations are participating.

From 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM this Saturday at the JCPenney parking lot all of their artwork will be displayed for the public to see. And you need to vote.

Everyone who stops by can vote for their favorite plow. The two plows with the most votes will be on display at the 28th Annual Parade of Lights hosted by Downtown Sioux Falls on Friday, November 29.

New this year the city will have two primed plows at the event. They will supply the paint so anyone who wants to paint a little something on the plow will be able to.