Pages Wanted. Wait, What’s a Page?

During the 95th South Dakota Legislative Session high school students will have an opportunity to experience our states legislative process by serving as pages for the South Dakota Legislature. The session runs January 14 to March 30, 2020 at the state capital in Pierre, South Dakota.

In a release on Thursday Representative Steven Haugaard, Speaker of the House, says the program benefits both students and lawmakers. "We are fortunate each year to have high caliber students in the Page program from all corners of the state. They receive hands-on experience with the legislative process and provide valuable assistance to legislators."

Important note for students interested in becoming a page, application deadline is October 15.

And there are perks! Pages have the privilege of taking a private tour of the Capitol dome, having dinner with the Governor and First Gentleman, and leading the Pledge of Allegiance in their assigned Chamber.