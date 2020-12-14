Packers Woke Up Monday Morning with the Division and No.1 Seed

Sunday was a great day to be a Green Bay Packers fan as not only did you secure some hardware, but you got good fortune with a Saints loss as well.

Green Bay defeated the Detroit Lions on Sunday 31-24 and with the win, secured yet another NFC North title.

The Packers were tied at the half 14-14 but came out strong in the third quarter and took a two-touchdown lead.

A couple of key red zone plays for the Green Bay defense and a couple of flags against Detroit helped the Packers get the win and the division.

In addition to the success in the division, the Packers got some more good news in the conference as New Orleans fell to Philadelphia and Green Bay now sits in the No.1 spot in the NFC.

The No.1 seed is so important this year because with each conference having seven teams in the playoffs, only one bye is handed out unlike in years past were both the number one and number two seeds received first-round byes.

Green Bay is currently 10-3 and has games remaining against Carolina, Tennessee, and Chicago.

