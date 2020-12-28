Packers Solid Performance to Beat Titans

Nothing like a snow-covered Lambeau Field for the final Green Bay Packers (12-3) regular-season home game. And it's just what they needed on Sunday. The Aaron Rogers-Davante Adams tandem dominated the highlight reel as the Packers defeated the Tennessee Titans 40-14.

Adams wrecked the Titans defense by rolling up 142 yards and three of the Packers touchdowns. The third period up 19-14, Rogers finds Adams in the middle of the end zone who shed a double-team and six more is added to the scoreboard.

The four-TD day for Rogers was Green Bay's fifth straight win.

With one more game remaining in the season the Packers can earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs if they win at Chicago (8-7) or Seattle (11-4) loses at San Francisco (6-9) next week, according to Associated Press.

Two other stars shined in the win. A.J. Dillon would tack up 124 yards and two touchdowns while Aaron Jones added 94 yards in the win.

Green Bay and Chicago kickoff at 12:00 PM Sunday, January 3. Coverage on ESPN 99.1 begins at 11:30 AM.