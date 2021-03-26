Packers Re-Sign Aaron Jones

Who doesn't like a $13 million signing bonus? Well, Aaron Jones is smiling today after resigning a new contract with the Green Bay Packers. The deal will keep Jones paired up with the other Aaron for the next four years.

This has been one of the most anticipated negotiations in the NFL with Jones on the verge of free agency. His 4-yr contract is worth $48 million. Early last week ESPN and the NFL Network first reported the terms.

Green Bay also saw signatures from Joe Fortunato and Kevin King.

Other unrestricted free agents on the Packers squad include Lane Taylor, Damon Harrison, Will Redmond, Tyler Ervin, Tavon Austin, and Billy Winn.