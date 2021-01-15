Packers QB Aaron Rodgers to Become Host of Jeopardy

As the Green Bay Packers prepare for the playoffs, their quarterback Aaron Rodgers also had some big news to share this week as well.

Rodgers revealed that he will be a guest host of Jeopardy in a future episode of the hit game show.

He has long been a fan of the show, watching it nightly and he even competed on the show back in 2015.

Rodgers unveiled his future gig on the Pat McAfee Show but later would say he may have jumped the gun on the announcement purely out of excitement.

"I may have jumped the gun a little bit, so I apologize to 'Jeopardy!' if they wanted to announce it, I just got so excited on the show earlier. It just went down the last couple of days, us figuring it out. It is very exciting. It's for the offseason. We'll be even more excited when that opportunity gets a little closer, but, man, the show has been so special to me over the years."

Jeopardy has always been a favorite of mine as well and I can't wait to see Rodgers in the host role.

The Green Bay Packers host the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday at Lambeau Field in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs and the game can be heard on ESPN 99.1.

For more information on the Green Bay Packers, their roster, and the upcoming playoff game, you can visit their website.

