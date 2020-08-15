Packers Make Clark Highest Paid Nose Tackle in NFL History

The Green Bay Packers have improved over the last few years on the defensive side of the football and they are looking to keep it that way.

According to ESPN, the Green Bay Packers have come to a deal with Kenny Clark worth $70 million in a contract extension with the nose tackle.

This deal puts Clark into the history books as the highest-paid nose tackle in the history of the National Football League.

Not only does Clark often command a double team, but he has also put up some huge numbers in his career tallying up 16.5 sacks and 193 tackles in four seasons in Green Bay.

It isn't only Clark that needed a deal from Green Bay with their contract expiring in 2021, as David Bakhtiari, center Corey Linsley, running back Aaron Jones and defensive back Kevin King will also be looking for new money from the Packers.

The NFC North looks like it will be a two-team race between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings not only this year but most like for years to come.

That said, contract extensions to defensive studs like Kenny Clark and others will be essential if the Packers want to continue as the team to beat in the division.

For more information on the Green Bay Packers and the upcoming 2020 season, visit their website.