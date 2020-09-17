Packers Lose Starting Guard To Injury for the Season

The Green Bay Packers got off to a great start to the 2020 season on Sunday with a win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Green Bay's win over the Vikings didn't come without some pain as the Packers lost their starting guard for the season due to injury.

Lane Taylor, Green Bay's starting right guard went down in their win against Minnesota and now will have to have season-ending surgery on his knee.

This injury bug has been following Taylor now for two years after he had a season-ending biceps injury in 2019 only to get the starting job in 2020.

Now, he will have to rehab and try to fight his way back to the starting job for the Packers in 2021.

Not only was Taylor injured, but the Packers also saw their left guard Lucas Patrick go down with a shoulder injury, right tackle Billy Turner was inactive and they went to a late-round pick out of Michigan in Jon Runyan to fill in late against the Vikings.

Green Bay takes on the Detroit Lions at Noon on Sunday in Lambeau Field on Fox but there will be no fans in attendance as the Packers look to get to 2-0.

