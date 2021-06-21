Packers Going to Paperless Tickets and Not Everyone is Happy

Green Bay and Lambeau Field have tried to keep the hometown feels and local community a part of Packers games for decades.

As many traditions in Green Bay continue, one that will not continue this year involves the tickets to actual games.

Now personally, I love places that don't require a pdf print off or a hard ticket because it is so much easier to enter and less to worry about. [ brandedapppromo] Although my feelings may reflect a large portion of those who will be attending games at Lambeau this year, not everyone is happy about the new changes.

Now that Packers fans have the answer to their ticketing situation, maybe they can get another question answered with their quarterback as well.

For more information on this new policy, the Green Bay Packers current roster or their future schedule, you can visit their website.