Pac-12 to Make Decision on Season This Thursday

And then there was one...

The Pac-12 is the last Power 5 conference who has not committed to a Fall football season after the Big 10 reversed course last week on their decision to postpone their season.

According to multiple reports, the Pac-12 CEOs will decide this Thursday on whether or not they will move forward with a season this Fall and what the start date will be.

ESPN is reporting that the new start date would be before January 1, 2021.

Last week, the Big 10 announced they would no longer have a Spring football season but instead would move up the start date to October 24.

The Big 10 will play an eight-game regular season that will include a Championship game prior to the College Football Playoff selections.

Clearly the Big 10 has been able to stockpile testing resources as that was a major determining factor in the original postponement along with new medical information, all I am assuming will be a part of the discussion for the Pac-`12 this week.

It will be interesting to see how the Pac-12 designs their season and if it aligns with the College Football Playoff so their schools would have a chance to compete for a National Title.

Thursday could be a monumental day for college football as all of the Power 5 could be back in play for the 2020 season.