Owner: Dinosaur Skull Thought to Be New Ceratopsian Species

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas owner of a dinosaur skull found in 2012 in South Dakota field says the fossil is thought to be a new species and genus of the ceratopsian.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the ceratopsian is a family of dinosaur that lived mostly during the Cretaceous Period and includes the triceratops.

A professional fossil hunter from Buffalo, South Dakota, discovered the skull that was later purchased by Lawrence artist Alan Dietrich.

Dietrich says the skull is "extraordinary" because of the placement of its 17-inch nose horn, plus other unique characteristics. He says he might display it at the Denver Coliseum Mineral, Fossil and Gem Show scheduled for mid-September.

