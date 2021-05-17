Great Bear Ski Valley is installing a new chair lift system and when be ready to go when the snow flies for this coming winter. We're going to miss the original red chairs that have ascended and descended thousands of miles over the years. So, what is Great bear doing with the old ski lift chairs? Giving you a chance to own one!

Make a backyard bench or swing with a real slice of Sioux Falls history. Here's how it works:

Purchase a $50 raffle ticket and if your ticket is drawn you'll have the opportunity to purchase one of the iconic red lift chairs for $700. Just a heads up though, if you are a winner, you'll be responsible for picking up the red chair from Great Bear. They weigh 300 pounds and measures 96 inches base to top of stem, 88 inches wide and 23 inches deep.

Overall, Great Bear will raffle 40 red chairs with one saved for the 10th Annual Angels With A Dream Car Show & Silent Auction on June 13 at Great Bear Recreation Park. All proceeds from the event benefit Make-A-Wish South Dakota. Check this out on Facebook here.

Not to sound like a late night infomercial but wait...there's more! Also available for purchase are commemorative plaques showcasing a 12-inch section of the red chairlift’s wire rope! The plaques are available online for $75.

See pic below:

via press release from Great Bear. Photo credit: Kyle Vanderberg

Your journey to owning this sweet piece of Sioux Falls history and one-of-a-kind memorabilia is available at the Great Bear Ski Valley website. Don't delay. The offer ends on June 17. Good luck!

One more thing...take a hike along the 4-mile great Bear hiking trails to see the installation of the new ski lift system sometime this summer.

