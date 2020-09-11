Own A Late Model Tucson? Hyundai Says Park It Outside

Owners of certain model years of the Hyundai Tucson are being told by the manufacturer to park it outside because an electrical short in a computer could cause the SUV to catch fire.

Hyundai is recalling around 180,000 Tucson SUVs between the model years 2019 and 2021. Dakota News Now reports corrosion can cause a short on a defective circuit board in the anti-lock brake computer. This can happen even with the engine is off.

There have been at least 12 engine fires caused by the short circuit but no reported injuries. Hyundai says if the anti-lock brake warning light comes on, the driver should stop the vehicle as quickly and safely as possible, shut the engine off and disconnect the positive cable on the battery. Owners should contact a Hyundai dealer who will provide a loaner vehicle.

Hyundai's corporate cousin, Kia is also recalling some of their vehicles for a similar problem. 9,000 Stinger sport sedans with the 3.3-liter turbocharged engines are affected. Kia reports six fires with no injuries. They say no fires happened after the engines were shut off, however, the company is recommending the affected Stinger models be parked outdoors until the problem is remedied.

Hyundai/Kia will be sending a notification to owners by mail starting October 30. Tucson owners can check if their SUV is under recall by entering their 17 digit VIN here, Stinger owners can enter their VIN here.