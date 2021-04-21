Overnight Snow Cold Temps Causing Slippery Roads Sioux Falls Area

Overnight snow and cold temps are causing some slippery conditions around the Sioux Falls Tri-State area.

Watch for slippery spots on sidewalks, parking lots, bridges, and overpasses this Wednesday morning.

Joshua Andrew Van Zee posted early this morning on Facebook that a pickup truck slid off the road and was on its side off of I-29 Northbound by the Fleet Farm store exit.

Sioux Falls' low temp as of early Wednesday morning was at +23. But things should be warming up today.

The latest forecast from the National Weather Service of Sioux Falls says:

Today: A chance of sprinkles between 2 pm and 4 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the evening.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers after 4 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 58. South southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers, mainly after 7 pm. Cloudy, with a low around 39. South wind 10 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59. South wind around 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. North northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.