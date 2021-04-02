Overdue Book Returned To Nebraska Library A Few Decades Late

Here's a story from the "better late than never" file. An overdue book was returned to the Omaha Public Library more than 50 years late.

The book, Coup d'Etat: A Practical Handbook by Edward Luttwak was due back on July 29, 1970, according to the card inside the cover. The book's subject analyzes the conditions that typically lead to a coup.

Emily Getzschamn, the library's marketing manager told the Omaha World-Herald that the book was found in the return drop-box. She doesn't know who returned the book or who had originally checked it out because the library doesn't keep records going back to 1970.

Getzchman said the book will not be returned into circulation since the information it contains is outdated. The book will probably end up going to the library's history librarian.

The newspaper reports that because the book is obsolete and the identity of the person who returned it is unknown, there will be no fine imposed.

"We just kind of had to laugh," Getzschman said.