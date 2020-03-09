Over 40% Of Americans Are Obese

There really isn't a pleasant way to say it...a new study shows that over 40% of American adults are overweight. The really bad news: this trend doesn't seem to be improving at the moment.

An article from AP states, "The Centers for Disease Control (C.D.C.) and Prevention findings come from a 2017-18 health survey that measures height and weight." More than 5,000 Americans participated in this survey. This particular study shows that 42% of adults fall into the obesity category.

During the 2015-2016 health survey from the C.D.C, only 40% of adults were obese. Based on the most recent 2017-2018 study, AP explains, "The severe obesity rate was more than 9%, up from the 8% figure in the previous one." The C.D.C. believes that these new statistics are not all that significant. Therefore, "the survey numbers are small enough that there’s a mathematical chance the rates didn’t truly rise." However, the CDC does concur the obesity rate is "trending up."

The important message from this study is to take care of your body. The easiest way to do so is to have a starting point. You can use the Adult BMI Calculator to see which category identifies your body type. The website also provides great tips to jump-start your healthy lifestyle!

Enter your number to get our free mobile app