Over 180 Athletes to Participate in High School Football Combine

The Sanford POWER Riggs Premier Football Academy will be hosting a high school football combine with over 180 participants.

This year the Sanford POWER program will gather some of the best athletes that South Dakota has to offer, and will put them in front of college coaches from D-I FCS, DII, and NAIA schools out of South Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska, Iowa, and North Dakota. The combine is scheduled for Friday (May 10) and Saturday (May 11) at the Sanford Fieldhouse.

Participants will go through the traditional football combine events including the 40-yard dash, bench press, agility test, vertical jumps, and specific position drills. As part of the combine, the program will feature a recruiting workshop on Saturday morning for athletes who wish to continue their playing career following high school.

This is another great event being hosted in Sioux Falls that allows kids the opportunity to work out in front of college coaches. These combine events help athletes continue to grow, and show off their skills in front of potential future college coaches.

More information regarding the combine and different events through Sanford POWER can be found here .