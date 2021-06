Over 100 programs between the three Sioux Falls public schools, O'Gorman, Brandon Valley, and Harrisburg have been awarded academic achievement team awards for the winter and spring seasons.

Each year, the South Dakota High School Activities Association awards varsity sports and fine arts programs team awards for achieving academic excellence. In order to qualify, each program must have students combine for a 3.0 GPA or better. The awards were established in the 1996-1997 school year as a way to motivate and promote academic encouragement from students.

O'Gorman had an area-high 25 programs qualify for the academic achievement team award. The Sioux Falls public schools also placed high with 23 at Lincoln, 19 at Washington, and 15 at Roosevelt. Brandon Valley also added 15 and Harrisburg had 11. 108 different varsity sports and fine arts programs between those six schools made the winter/spring list for the 2020-2021 school year.

Get our free mobile app

Brandon Valley

All-State Band All-State Jazz Band Boys Basketball Cheerleaders Boys Basketball Team Boys Tennis Team Boys Track & Field Team Girls Basketball Cheerleaders Girls Basketball Team Girls Golf Team Girls Track & Field Team One-Act Play Student Council Visual Arts Team Wrestling Team Yearbook

Harrisburg

Boys Basketball Cheerleaders Boys Basketball Team Boys Tennis Team Boys Track & Field Team Girls Basketball Cheerleaders Girls Basketball Team Girls Golf Team Girls Track & Field Team Gymnastics Team Wrestling Cheerleaders Wrestling Team

O'Gorman

All-State Band All-State Jazz Band Band Solo-Ensemble Group Boys Basketball Cheerleaders Boys Basketball Team Boys Golf Team Boys Tennis Team Boys Track & Field Team Debate & Individual Events Girls Basketball Cheerleaders Girls Basketball Team Girls Golf Team Girls Track & Field Team Gymnastics Team Large Group Band Large Group Chorus Large Group Orchestra Newspaper One-Act Play Orchestra Solo-Ensemble Group Student Council Visual Arts Team Vocal Solo-Ensemble Group Wrestling Team Yearbook

SF Lincoln

All-State Band All-State Jazz Band Band Solo-Ensemble Group Boys Basketball Cheerleaders Boys Basketball Team Boys Tennis Team Boys Track & Field Team Debate & Individual Events Girls Basketball Cheerleaders Girls Basketball Team Girls Golf Team Girls Track & Field Team Gymnastics Team Large Group Band Large Group Chorus Large Group Orchestra Newspaper One-Act Play Orchestra Solo-Ensemble Group Student Council Visual Arts Team Vocal Solo-Ensemble Group Wrestling Team

SF Roosevelt

All-State Band All-State Jazz Band Boys Basketball Cheerleaders Boys Basketball Team Boys Tennis Team Boys Track & Field Team Debate & Individual Events Girls Basketball Cheerleaders Girls Basketball Team Girls Golf Team Girls Track & Field Team Gymnastics Team Student Council Visual Arts Team Wrestling Team

SF Washington

All-State Band All-State Jazz Band Boys Basketball Cheerleaders Boys Basketball Team Boys Tennis Team Boys Track & Field Team Debate & Individual Events Girls Basketball Cheerleaders Girls Basketball Team Girls Golf Team Girls Track & Field Team Large Group Band Large Group Chorus Large Group Orchestra Newspaper One-Act Play Student Council Visual Arts Team Yearbook

More information about the SDHSAA Academic Achievement Team Awards can be found here.