Our Sioux Falls Golf Tournament List: Pick Your Fav and Sign Up
So little vacation and so many golf tournaments. Hmmm! Where should we go first?
We'll make this easy for you. In the past we've invited you along to champion so many organizations golf benefits and a big thanks for doing that. That being said don't be left out this year.
If there is a particular charity you support, a favorite golf course you enjoy playing or a tournament you have been playing in for years we mostly likely have it for you below. And if there is one we've missed be sure to reach out and let us know.
Fore!
- Royal Family KIDS Camp: Thursday, June 7, Brandon Golf Course
- The Legends: Friday, June 8, Willow Run, Prairie Green, Grand Falls Casino, and Brandon Golf Courses
- University of Sioux Falls Sid Shootout: Friday, June 22, Spring Creek Golf Course
- Boys & Girls Club of the Sioux Empire: June 23, Lake Poinsett
- McCrossan Golf Classic For Kids: Wednesday, June 27, Elmwood Golf Course
- Sioux Falls Humane Society Fore the Animals: Friday, July 13, Elmwood Golf Course
- New Haven Ministries: Monday, July 16, Country Club of Sioux Falls
- Stogeez/CellOnly: Thursday July 26, Willow Run Golf Course
- Boys & Girls Club of the Sioux Empire: July 27, Brandon Golf Course
- Gpac the Sandlot Project: Thursday, August 2, Bakker Crossing Golf Club
- Washington High Football Fundraiser: Friday, August 17, Spring Creek Golf Club