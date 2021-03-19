Our Last Look at Turks and Caicos [Pics]

This week we learned that the popular Turks and Caicos Cabana Grille will be closing at 57th and Western. We've had a lot of great food, awesome cold cocktails, and enjoyed one of the finest outdoor patios in Sioux Falls over the years.

But we're told Turks and Caicos - named for the island nation famous for its rum - will be moving to an undetermined location in the near future. Former NBA basketball star and former Mitchell, SD resident Mike Miller will be taking over the location and bringing a slice of Memphis to Sioux Falls with a new restaurant soon in that location.

We are excited to see what Miller brings to the dining scene but will also miss the hospitality and food at Turks and Caicos. Here are the last pics we took as it begins to wind down operations: Enjoy the nostalgia!

Turks and Caicos

The blackened-fish tacos are still my favorite fish tacos in town. And the Caribbean Nachos were to die for. The Turks Rum Punch was one of my favorite drinks. As was the Nueske's Bloody Mary.