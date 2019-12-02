Our First Look at the 2020 Sturgis Buffalo Chip Lineup

UPDATE 6/16/2020: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the band lineup has been updated.

The first round of concerts has been announced for the Sturgis Buffalo Chip and if this is any indication of acts to come it's going to be a great year for the 2020 Rally. The Buffalo Chip billed as the "Best Party Anywhere" will welcome you to the legendary Chip August 7 - 16, 2020.

So far: (with updates forthcoming)

August 7 - Lita Ford

August 8 - Puddle of Mudd

August 9 - Black Label Society

August 10 - Ratt

August 11 - Buckcherry

August 12 - ZZ Top

More than 30 bands will be announced to perform at the Buffalo Chip before the lineup for the 80th anniversary of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is complete - plus tons of additional entertainment and events. Secure your passes today for the Greatest Party Anywhere.