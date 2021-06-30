Orpheum Theatre Announces Three New Shows

The Orpheum Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls announced three new comedy shows!

October 7-10: Friends! The Musical Parody is a new hilarious musical show that pokes fun at the Friends sitcom we all know and love.

January 21-23, 2022: That Golden Girls Show is a fun parody of the sitcom The Golden Girls, but with puppets! Yes, puppets. Thank you for being a friend!

February 18-20, 2022: Lastly, is Potted Potter. This show features songs, dragons, a quidditch match, and of course, magic. Somehow, Potted Potter, promises to condense all 7 Harry Potter books into 70 minutes!

Tickets for these shows go on sale today (June 30) to Washington Pavilion Donors.

July 1 at 9:30 a.m. tickets go on sale for Washington Pavilion Members/Subscribers and then July 2 at 9:30 a.m. the general public can buy their tickets. Tickets can be purchased here.

The three shows mentioned above are added to the lineup that already includes the re-scheduled Menopause: The Musical.

November 5-7: Menopause: The Musical is a comedic musical about a group of older women at a lingerie sale commiserating about hot flashes, night sweats, memory loss, and sex.

Tickets for Menopause: The Musical is available now.