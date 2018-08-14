Beginning Monday August 20 and running through Thursday August 23 the Original Pancake House is offering free breakfast to all teachers and school administrators.

In order to take part, all you have to do is stop in and show your badge to receive free pancakes, hash browns and two eggs cooked to your liking.

In Sioux Falls, the Original Pancake House is located near the corner of 41st Street and Kiwanis Avenue - just a little bit east of the intersection.

So, spread the word. If you or someone you know is a teacher or school administrator, tell them about the offer and have them block out some time to stop by O-P-H.

It's simply their way of saying thanks for all you do for our students and their families.

Source: Original Pancake House

