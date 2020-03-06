Oreo Cookies Throughout The Years

It's National Oreo Cookie Day! But this cookie is more than a delicious snack. It's an iconic part of history. How? Well, here are some interesting facts about the Oreo cookie.

Did you know that Oreo cookies first appeared in 1912? That's 108 years ago! That's all thanks to the National Biscuit Company (Nabisco). According to the Insider, Oreo cookies "were released as part of a trio of 'highest class biscuits' that included Mother Goose Biscuit and Veronese Biscuits, according to Gizmodo. The latter two are long gone, but Oreo was able to stand the test of time." To this day, Oreo is still the best selling cookie in the world!

Out of any cookie, Oreo has experienced the most changes. For example, there are so many flavors now! Lemon Cream was actually the first new flavored added to the Oreo list. The Insider states that it wasn't until the early 2000s, Oreo started to release limited edition and holiday-themed Oreo cookies.

Speaking of Oreo flavors...what is the top flavor of this timeless cookie? Delish.com created a list of the Top 25 Oreo Cookies. The Top 10 include:

Birthday Cake Fudge-Dipped Oreo Thin Bites Oreo Mint Thins Oreo Thin Bites Chocolate Oreo Thins Chocolate Oreo Peanut Butter Oreo Fudge-Dipped Mint Oreo Thins Bites White Fudge-Dipped Oreo Thin Bites Red Velvet Oreo

Be sure to enjoy an Oreo cookie to celebrate this yummy occasion! What is your favorite Oreo cookie?

