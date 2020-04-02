Oregon Man May Be World’s Oldest Survivor of Coronavirus

Bill Lapschies was born in 1916. He survived the flu pandemic of 1918, World War II and a century's worth of U.S. history. He's now quite possibly the oldest survivor of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on record.

Lapschies, (who turned 104 years old on Wednesday) started showing early symptoms of the virus in early March. Soon after he was put into isolation at the Oregon Veteran's Home, where he is a resident. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 11th.

It is generally agreed by most experts that the elderly are the most vulnerable to this virus, so there was great concern for Lapschies when he contracted the virus. But in a remarkable turn of events, the World War II Veteran is now on the mend, and according to his daughter, Carolee Brown "He is very perky. And he is very excited".

You can read the full story here and watch the YouTube video from Oregon Public Broadcasting below.

