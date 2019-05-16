Options for the Minnesota Timberwolves at #11 in the NBA Draft

The NBA Lottery is complete and the order is set for the 2019 edition.

There were plenty of surprises in the NBA Draft Lottery, with Zion Williamson to most likely land in New Orleans as the biggest shocker of the evening.

Unfortunately, the Minnesota Timberwolves fell back one spot from their anticipated spot of #10 and will be selecting with the #11 pick.

Now that the Timberwolves have a new President of Basketball Operations in Geresson Rosas, it will be interesting to see what direction the organization will go with their Lottery pick.

Some of the options for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA Draft will a look at the point guard position and some additional wing help that can shoot the three.

1. Coby White PG North Carolina - White came into North Carolina as a scorer, but he left North Carolina as a shooter as well. He progressed all season and could be the future franchise point guard in Minnesota if the Twolves select him.

2. Brandon Clarke Gonzaga - the 22 year old brings a lot of experience with his game to the NBA. His shooting of the three ball is the main concern, but if you a mature player who still has upside and can play defense and get buckets, then Clarke would be a good option.

3. Cam Reddish Forward Duke - Reddish was a presumed lock for the top five of the NBA Draft prior to the college basketball season but because Williamson and Barrett played so well, Reddish took a back seat. He was as much potential as any player but will he reach it? Might be a diamond in the rough for the Timberwolves.

4. Darius Garland PG Vanderbilt - Garland had a meniscus injury early in the season and he was shut down the rest of the way. A lot of NBA scouts think Garland is the best point guard in the draft and if Minnesota goes that direction, they would need Garland to fall to them at #11 because he is a projected a top six pick.

No matter who the pick eventually is, the Timberwolves have to get this pick right.

Not only do they need more players for the future, they need players for the now and at a cheap price considering their cap situation.

This draft pick could be another piece in turning this franchises future around.