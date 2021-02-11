This is going to be one of the most fun, exciting and meaningful events you will attend this winter season in Sioux Falls!

The Amsoil Championship Snocross National Tour presented by RAM is coming to the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls on Friday and Saturday, February 19 and 20. That's the fun and exciting part of this nationally televised event (each championship race is broadcast on the CBS Sports Network).

The meaningful element of this occasion is the collaboration between Operation Vet Now (OVN) and some of these amazing Pro Snow Bike and Pro Snocross riders. They will have the names of Fallen Servicemembers on their vehicles to remember and honor them.

Operation Vet Now Inc.(OVN) is a national non-profit organization dedicated to reducing Veteran suicide and improving the overall health and wellness of veterans. In particular, they focus on those individuals who are dealing with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), TBI (traumatic brain injury), combat and stress transition issues, and mental health concerns.

The statistics regarding the state of our military veterans are alarming at best and horrifying at worst. 20% of veterans are currently suffering from PTSD, the estimated number of unsheltered homeless vets living in the U.S. in 2019 was over 14,000, and most disturbing - - "an average of 20 veterans commit suicide daily, many due to these combat stress disorders and injuries."

Operation Vet Now is committed to improving vets' lives overall, their mental health, and reducing that shocking suicide rate. They are working to educate vets, their families, and friends about how to identify these issues and how to take action to help. They also help them find support and treatment.

You can buy your tickets online now or at the venue on event days. (An advanced weekend pass purchased online can save you $10 off the gate price).

So come out to this event for a lot of wintertime action and to honor the people who have given their "last full measure of devotion" for our country and those who continue to struggle with the ongoing consequences of that service.

Sources: Operation Vet Now Inc. (OVN) Statistica, Amsoil National Snocross Championship, and Abraham Lincoln's Gettysburg Address