Open Container Allowed During 2021 Sturgis Rally With Conditions

It's been a long time coming, but open containers will finally be allowed on Main Street at the 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. However, don't expect this new plan to resemble anything like the open container rules that you would see in Las Vegas.

In a 7-2 vote on Monday night, the Sturgis city council passed the measure, according to Dakota News Now. The plan is good for only this year and will be revisited next year.

By allowing open containers during the rally, officials hope that "visitors will experience a more relaxed and inviting experience downtown." This could open up a new revenue stream for the city and Sturgis Rally charities, Dakota News Now reports.

Get our free mobile app

There are several conditions that must be followed before you can carry your favorite drink on the sidewalk.

According to Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie, the consumption of alcohol from an open container is confined to the downtown area of Main and Lazelle Streets. Signs will mark the open container boundaries.

Even if you are in the open container boundaries, it won't be as easy as walking outside your favorite bar with that bottle in your hand. Beer or wine consumption on the street will only be allowed by using a special event cup and a wrist band must be worn indicating the cup holder is over 21.

But wait, there are even more conditions. Open containers will only be allowed from Friday, August 6, through Saturday, August 14, and is only effective between the hours of 10 am to 10 pm.

Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater and his officers are ready for anything when it comes to enforcing this new plan and keeping people safe.

“I don’t have the facts that I can sit here today and tell you, based on this, I think it’s a bad idea,” VanDewater said. “But I can guarantee you me and my staff will do everything we can to keep everyone safe, and in compliance, one way or another.”