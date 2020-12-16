Only One Week Left To Help Families At Sioux Falls Children’s Inn

The Sioux Falls Children's Inn is a place of refuge from abuse, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and all at no cost to its guests.

Like so many other charitable organizations, Children's Inn has been deeply impacted by the current health crisis, but the need in our community for the services they provide, unfortunately, continues to grow.

You can raise your own holiday spirits by helping those in need by giving to the Results Radio/Dakota News Now and Children's Inn "Wishin' Mission" going on through December 24.

There are so many ways for you to support the amazing work at Children's Inn this Holiday season. You can have your gifts wrapped for a cash donation, drop off toys and other needed items at the Children's Inn Gift Wrap booth in the Macy's wing of the Empire Mall through Christmas Eve.

You can mail cash donations and other new items to Children's Inn at 409 N. Western Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104, or you can make an appointment to drop them off in person, if you're comfortable doing that, by calling 605-338-0116.

If not, stay home, in your jammies, on your couch, and shop online for Children's Inn with their Target registry (which is more about basic needs) or on their Amazon site (which is more on the gifts and toys side).

I always suggest thinking about Children's Inn like you would your own home- - when you're considering what to give. Whatever you need to run your home, from utilities to toilet paper, groceries, clothing for you and your children, cleaning and personal hygiene items, and so much more, are all needed by Children's Inn and the people they care for and protect.

You can see the Holiday and Food Needs lists and more at the Children's Inn website. Or stay in touch with their Facebook page and call Staci or Melissa at 605-338-0116 for more information.