One Third of Homeowners Regret Not Having These Items in Their Homes

When it comes to certain interior features in your home, there are many items to choose from. But if there is one thing Homeowners want most their home, it's a walk-in pantry! According to BHG.com , a walk-in pantry was the most-wished-for feature by a large margin, but trailing behind are several other features people commonly regret missing out on while shopping for homes:

Walk-in pantry: 30.2%

Granite countertops: 17.8%

Kitchen island: 16.8%

Tankless water heater: 16.4%

Finished basement: 16.2%

Now not all homeowners have regrets about their home. In fact, the article goes onto that that 95% say they like (54 percent) or love (41 percent) their home, despite what it doesn’t have. I was thinking of a personal chef or maid would've made the list but I guess not. What is missing from your home that you would like to add?

Source: bhg.com